Accused MAX Stabber Back In Court

PORTLAND, Ore.– 35 year old Jeremy Christian is back in a Multnomah County Court today. His Attorneys have requested a bail hearing and a trial date should be set. Judge Albrecht told the courtroom in August she expects the bail hearing to take most of the day. Christian has been indicted on 15 charges including 2 for aggravated murder. He’s well known for his loud violent outbursts. At his last court appearance he left the courtroom ranting “Remember there are no heroes in this case.”

On May 26,2017 Christian started yelling racial slurs at two young teenage girls of color aboard the Green line train headed for Clackamas Town Center. Rick Best and Taliesan Myrddin Namki- Meche were Stabbed to death at the Hollywood Transit Center. They were protecting the girls Micha Fletcher was stabbed in the neck and survived his injuries.