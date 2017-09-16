Accused Kidnapper Arrested; More Victims Possible

Beaverton, Oregon – A man accused of trying to kidnap a teenage girl was arrested Friday in Beaverton. Police began investigating when a 16-year-old said a stranger attacked her on Southwest Erickson Avenue, which is near the intersection of Allen and Hall blvd, and tried to drag her away. She escaped and reported the incident last June. After concluding a three month investigation Friday, police arrested 27 year old Robert Friesen. Friesen is in Washington County Jail on charges of Attempted Kidnapping, Menacing, and Unlawful Use Of A Weapon. Police say there could be more victims out there and want to hear from anyone who may have more information.

Here’s the full press release sent out by Beaverton Police.

On June 7th, 2017 Beaverton Police responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping involving a 16-year-old female. The incident occurred in the 5800 block of SW Erickson Ave. This incident occurred in public and this was a stranger on stranger attack.

On September 15, 2017 Beaverton Police Detectives arrested 27 year old Robert Friesen in connection with the attempted kidnapping. Friesen was lodged at Washington County Jail and charged with Attempted Kidnapping in the First Degree, Menacing, and Unlawful Use Of A Weapon.

Because of the nature of this case, there may be additional victims. Beaverton Police Detectives are seeking any additional information the public may have regarding the June 7th attempted kidnapping. Detectives are also asking any additional victims please contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111.

Friesen has been associated with a white Ford Explorer, a light colored minivan, a silver Honda Civic and a black Nissan Sentra with faded paint on the hood and fenders.

Image courtesy of Beaverton Police.