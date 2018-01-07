Accused Drunk Driver Arrested After Man Dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say they have arrested a man after a drunken driver crashed into and killed another person.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police say 59-year-old Kenneth Lloyd Pepperling allegedly plowed into 56-year-old Christopher Allen Kelleher Friday in Wilsonville.

Police say Kelleher had parked on the emergency shoulder of State Route 551 and was walking toward the back of his vehicle when he was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup truck.

Oregon State Police and Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies investigated and arrested Pepperling under suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, driving while suspended and driving while drunk. Pepperling is being held in lieu of $587,500 bail.

Court records show Pepperling has been charged with driving while under the influence twice before.