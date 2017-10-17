Access Walkout

Portland Ore – About 50 students from the Access Academy briefly walked out of school Tuesday morning in protest of a plan to close the school.It may have worked.The school for accelerated learners faces a possible closure under a new Portland Public Schools plan. The Rose City Park Building would be turned into a traditional K-5 elementary school, and Access Academy would spread out to 8 different campuses. But the superintendent described his desire to find a new home for Access and expressed a commitment to working with the community.