A World Record Bong

It’s one of those stories you just can’t pass up. Craftsmen in the Pacific Northwest are building the world’s largest bong.

We’ve been following this story for a while now, and we’re told this towering marijuana bong will be completed at a studio in Seattle this coming weekend to ring in the annual “4/20” holiday observed by pot smokers everywhere.

The famed Jason Harris is leading the project with a large crew of other glassblowing artists at Jerome Baker Designs.

The record setting bong will be 24-feet tall and they say people WILL actually be able to smoke from it.

Here’s a look at the people behind the bong:

I referred to “the famed” Jason Harris. You might be wondering why.

In 2003, Harris was among 55 people arrested along with Tommy Chong (of Cheech and Chong) in a federal operation known as “Operation Pipe Dream”. The feds were rounding up makers of weed paraphernalia at the time.

Harris never served any hard time, but all of his assets were seized and so he was forced to start from scratch.

Safe to say — he’s completing his comeback.

After a four day blow in Seattle, Harris and his team will put the final pieces in place and unveil their massive creation at the Cannabition museum in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

Chris Davison, co-owner of Jerome Baker Designs joked to the Seattle Times, “I think everybody on the top floor (of the cannabis museum) could end up high,”

I think you’re right Chris…….I think you’re right.