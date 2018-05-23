A Very Special Special Olympics

SEATTLE (AP) – Special Olympics athletes will be playing ball with celebrities and CEOs in Seattle ahead of the official games this summer.

ESPN said Wednesday that it’s hosting a celebratory event at the University of Washington’s Husky Ballpark on July 1 before broadcasting the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

They’ll have corporate teams compete in basketball, soccer and golf for money benefiting local charity as part of the unofficial event.

Players include Special Olympics athletes and celebrities such as golfer Jordan Spieth, Olympic speed-skater Apolo Ohno and former Seattle Seahawks icons.

The teams will be led by company leaders including the president of Microsoft and the owner and general manager of the Seattle Mariners baseball team.

ESPN will then broadcast the official Special Olympics sporting events over the week.