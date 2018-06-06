A Suspect Mom Killer Could Be Headed To Portland

Jefferson County, Oregon – Police in Central Oregon need your help tracking down a suspected killer who may be headed to the Portland area. They are looking for 29-year-old Gavin Smith-Brown. On Sunday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were called to check out a homicide at Crooked River Ranch, which is between Madras and Bend. They found his Mother 65 year old Gayla Smith dead. Smith Brown has ties to the Portland and Las Vegas areas. He was last seen driving a black 2010 Subaru Outback with Oregon license plates 372 HFH. Police say if you see him do not contact him. Call 911 right away.

On June 3, 2018, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police along with members from the Tri County Major Crime Team responded to Crooked River Ranch on the report of homicide – (Correction no previous news releases – see information below)

During the course of the investigation a suspect has been identified as Gavin Smith-Brown, age 29, of Crooked River Ranch. Law Enforcement has been unable to locate Smith Brown and are requesting any information from the public. He has known ties to the Portland area and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Smith-Brown was last known to be driving a 2010 Subaru Outback with Oregon License 372 HFH – charcoal black with black toned rims.

If seen please do not attempt to contact – Contact 911 or the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 and refer to case # SP18-203454