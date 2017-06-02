Portland Ore – Transit officials halted all buses and trains Friday in a moment of silence honoring the men killed and others affected by the attack on a northeast Portland train.MAX operators stopped trains at their nearest station and bus drivers pulled over at stops or along their routes at noon Friday. Hundreds of people gathered at the Hollywood Transit Center to participate in the minute of silence.

Congressman Earl Blumenauer was there to pay his respects, arriving shortly after speaking to the brother of one of the victims. He called it, “a terrific expression of community commitment.”