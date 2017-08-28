A list of officials who have left the Trump administration

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s campaign had its fair share of staff shakeups before the election. And a little over seven months into Trump’s presidency, his White House staff and administration have also seen a lot of turnover.

Sebastian Gorka was the latest to resign or be fired from the White House —- the fourth person to leave in the past month.

Here are the departures of White House staffers and other administration officials, starting with the most recent:

Sebastian Gorka

Role: Deputy assistant to the president

Hired: Jan. 30, 2017

Resigned: Aug. 25, 2017

208 days in his tenure

Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism who had worked as a paid policy consultant for Trump’s campaign.

Web magazine The Federalist obtained and posted what it says is Gorka’s resignation letter. “[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House,” the Federalist quotes Gorka as saying. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”

The White House, however, disputed the claim that Gorka had tendered his resignation. A White House official told ABC News, “I can confirm he no longer works at the White House.”

What he’s doing now: Gorka will return to Breitbart News.



Steve Bannon

Role: Chief strategist and senior counselor

Hired: Nov. 13, 2016

Officially started: Jan. 20, 2017

Fired: Aug. 18, 2017

211 days in his tenure

After working as the CEO of the Trump campaign since August 2016, Bannon was appointed to a role in the White House. Trump’s announcement that Bannon would be his chief strategist was met with backlash. Critics opposed Bannon’s purported nationalist views and former position as executive chairman of the website Breitbart News, which published articles that promoted the so-called alt-right movement. Bannon’s firing came as a result of Trump’s increasing frustration with Bannon, according to one senior White House official. A source close to Bannon told ABC News that he resigned with an effective date of Aug. 14.

What he’s doing now: Bannon has returned to Breitbart News.

Anthony Scaramucci

Role: White House communications director

Hired: July 21, 2017

Officially started: July 26, 2017

Fired: July 31, 2017

6 days in his tenure

Scaramucci didn’t officially start in his position until July 26, so he was on the job for only six days. When his role was announced, however, he took questions from White House reporters during a press briefing.

Almost a week after he was hired, The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza published a detailed account of an expletive-ridden phone conversation he had with Scaramucci. Scaramucci was pushed to resign the Monday after the article’s publication.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“The president certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position, and he didn’t want to burden Gen. Kelly,” Sanders told said at a press briefing the day Scaramucci resigned.

What he’s doing now: Having sold his stake in the hedge fund SkyBridge Capital to join the White House, Scaramucci has turned to doing media appearances. His first televised interview since leaving the White House was with ABC News.

Reince Priebus

Role: White House chief of staff

Hired: Nov. 13, 2016

Officially started: Jan. 20, 2017

Fired: July 28, 2017

190 days in his tenure

Trump announced on Twitter that he was replacing Priebus as his right-hand man with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. According to senior White House officials, Trump told Priebus he wanted to make a change two weeks before he was fired.

What he’s doing now: Despite being out of the White House, Priebus told Fox News he’s going to be “Team Trump all the time.”

“I’ll always be out there trying to help the president, advance his goals, support him as a friend too,” Priebus said.

Sean Spicer

Role: White House press secretary

Hired: Dec. 22, 2016

Officially started: Jan. 20, 2017

Resigned: July 21, 2017

183 days in his tenure

Spicer officially took on the role the day Trump was sworn in as president. But Spicer was named incoming press secretary on Dec. 22, 2016, during the presidential transition. A few hours after Anthony Scaramucci was brought on the team as communications director, Spicer resigned. Spicer told ABC News that he felt “relieved” and that “organizationally” the White House communications team needed a “fresh start.” Though he’s no longer the press secretary, Spicer is still assisting the communications office.

What he’s doing now: After he resigned, Spicer declined to comment on his next steps or formal plans to ABC News, saying only that he would be spending a lot of time with his family. There were rumors that Spicer would join “Dancing With the Stars” or “Saturday Night Live,” on which he was famously parodied by Melissa McCarthy.

Mike Dubke

Role: White House communications director

Hired: March 6, 2017

Resigned: May 18, 2017

74 days in his tenure

According to Axios, Dubke left on good terms, but during his time in the White House he didn’t gel with those who had been with Trump since the campaign. After he resigned, Dubke offered to stay on until the end of Trump’s first foreign trip and “until a transition is concluded,” then–chief of staff Priebus said. Dubke’s last day was June 2, 2017.

What he’s doing now: Dubke has returned to his work at the strategic communications and public affairs firm he co-founded, Black Rock Group.

James Comey

Role: FBI director

Hired: June 21, 2013

Officially started: Sept. 4, 2013

Fired: May 9, 2017

1,344 days in his tenure

Comey was dismissed by Trump, who the White House originally said was acting on the counsel of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, after they criticized Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. Trump later portrayed the decision as his alone and said that he was thinking about the FBI’s Russian election interference probe when he resolved to fire Comey.

What he’s doing now: Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, when he detailed his interactions with Trump before his firing. In early August, Flatiron Books announced a deal to publish a book by Comey in the spring of 2018.

Mike Flynn

Role in the Trump administration: National security adviser

Hired: Nov. 18, 2016

Officially started: Jan. 20, 2017

Fired: Feb. 13, 2017

25 days in his tenure

Flynn, who spent much of 2016 on the campaign trail supporting Trump at rallies and events, was rewarded with the national security adviser position shortly after the election. He lasted just over three weeks before being forced to resign after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of multiple meetings with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration.

What he’s doing now: Flynn and his business ties to Turkey have been part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible connections to the Trump campaign.

Sally Yates

Role: Acting attorney general

Promoted: Jan. 20, 2017

Fired: Jan. 30, 2017

11 days in her tenure

After nearly three decades in a career with the Department of Justice, Yates took the reins of the department with the resignation of Barack Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Yates was fired for instructing DOJ lawyers not to defend Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“For as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so,” Yates wrote in a letter to DOJ lawyers. She was fired hours after sending the letter. In a statement, the White House said Yates “betrayed the Department of Justice.”

What she’s doing now: Since she left the Department of Justice, Yates has penned two op-eds in The Washington Post and The New York Times that are critical of Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Other notable departures:

George Sifakis: director, Office of Public Liaison

Ezra Cohen-Watnick: senior director for intelligence programs, National Security Council

Michael Short: senior press assistant

Walter Shaub: director, Office of Government Ethics

Vivek Murthy: surgeon general

Angella Reid: chief usher, White House

Katie Walsh: deputy chief of staff

Preet Bharara: U.S. attorney, Southern District of New York

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.