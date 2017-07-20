In Brief: A dead guy haunts his own house dressed in a sheet. Seriously.



A Ghost Story is — well — a ghost story. Obviously. It’s also kinda simple in a complex sort of way. But I guess that only makes sense if you have seen the movie. On paper or reading it here, you’re going to wonder why writer/director David Lowery even made the movie.

Actually, I’ve seen it and I’m wondering the same thing.

Casey Affleck is the guy. He’s married to Rooney Mara’s lady. They’re mostly happy. He’s a musician who sits around and records music and she has a job and leaves for work every day. They live in a dumpy little house on the edge of a city and are going to move to a place in the city closer to everything.

Before they can move he dies.

Affleck’s guy — named C in the movie notes — ends up in the morgue. She identifies him and then leaves. After a few minutes he pops up off the table and — note the title — is a ghost. And this is where things get not just weird but really, really weird and not in a good way.

The guy is a ghost dressed in a sheet with eye holes like those of us who grew up in the 1950s used to see kids wear at Halloween. A sheet with eyeholes? Seriously.

I guess it saves on the cost of special effects.

Affleck’s ghost hangs around the house and mostly stands still and watches her. Not much else happens. Big lumps of time pass between some scenes or there will be a scene and then suddenly it’s another time. You wonder if that’s because the ghost spaced out and suddenly came back to his senses or is is just creative editing? Not that it matters. Eventually a few things happen like some flashbacks that explain some bumps in the night and bumps in his and her relationship but most of the movie is just about his ghost lurking about the house.

Then Lowery takes a left turn and out of nowhere things get really weird. And it’s not spooky, scare you kind of weird. It’s just what the hell is he thinking plot weirdness. The twist starts slow and rapidly progresses to the climax.

No. Climax isn’t right. To the solution. Even that isn’t a good word choice. Let’s just say it ends rather strangely. But the whole movie is rather strange. And it’s not one I particularly liked though I didn’t actually hate it either. This is artsy fartsy stuff and artsy fartsy for the sake of artsy fartsy isn’t my thing.

This is a second pairing of Affleck and Mara in a Lowery film. If you can call it a pairing. I mean, anyone could have been under the sheet and maybe Affleck took most of the movie off. Probably not but he could have.

Also, Mara does one of the most bizarre scenes I’ve ever seen in a movie. A friend leaves her a pie. When she comes home she finds it on the table with a note. Mara — depressed at the loss of her husband — sits down on the floor and starts eating the pie by shoving fingers full pieces into her mouth. She eats and eats and eats until you think she can’t possibly eat another bite and then she eats some more. Very, very strange scene and my guess is Mara hasn’t liked pie since.

Another thing I found interesting is how the ghost’s sheet starts out pure white but by the end of the film it is darkened with soil. I suppose someone will find that profound. I did but didn’t. Maybe since a sheet was used to portray the ghost Lowery was out of funds and couldn’t afford special effects so he also couldn’t afford to do the laundry for Affleck’s character.

It’s just one of many strange and oddly creative scenes in an oddly creative — because of the ghost garb only — movie. Oh, and speaking of left turns and strangeness, Lowery is the guy who wrote and directed the new version of Pete’s Dragon which dredged up a much different ghost and one that didn’t need dredged from Walt Disney Studios past.

Director: David Lowery

Stars: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara

Rated R for mature themes. This is a very odd movie. Oddly likable but also so oddly odd that I can’t really recommend it. Give it a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



