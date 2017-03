Gresham, Oregon – Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Elisa Salmeron was last seen around 9:30 last night at her home near 162nd and Burnside. Salmeron is Native American, about 4-feet-tall. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a t-shirt that says “free hugs,” and white pajama bottoms with candy cane hearts. At this time there is no evidence of foul play.

Her picture courtesy of Gresham Police.