80-Year-Old Eugene Man Testifies He Killed Landlady in Self-Defense

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – An 80-year-old man on trial for murder has told jurors he killed his landlady in self-defense.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/NZNKbE ) Howard Stull took the stand Wednesday and said 59-year-old Kathy Braun confronted him a large knife, forcing him to act. He said the incident likely stemmed from a months-long feud he had with Braun’s boyfriend.

Stull’s testimony came one day after the jury heard an audio recording of the altercation that happened July 23, 2015. The incident was captured on a digital recorder police found in Braun’s bedroom. In the recording, a woman’s prolonged shrieks can be heard.

A medical examiner testified last week that Braun suffered more than 50 stab and slash wounds.