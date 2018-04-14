78 Year Old Woman Attacked

Portland, Ore- The attack happened Wednesday evening near NW 8th and Broadway. The victim is recovering but her injuries are serious. Her nose and eye socket were broken. There is also bruising and cuts to her face requiring stitches. We have learned that the man accused in this attack has been arrested 6 times just since mid-March. 8 times already this year. Some arrests came after unprovoked attacks on a mall security guard and a mom pushing a stroller.

In video obtained by our news partner KGW the man can be seen shoving the elderly woman so hard that she falls and slams her face into a parked car.

25 year old Justin Ames was taken into custody about a mile away

He is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on a felony assault 2 charge bail is set at a quarter million dollars.