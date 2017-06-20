70-Year-Old Woman Hit Crossing SE 122nd Ave.

Portland, Ore. — Just after 5:00 am Tuesday morning, police were called to the intersection of SE 122nd ave and SE Division Street on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police a 70-year-old woman was crossing SE Division Street in the crosswalk and had the walk signal when she was hit by a BMW driving east on Division. The driver of the BMW, later identified as 25-year-old Weifu Ma, left the scene but was followed by a witness who called 9-1-1.

The witness provided police with updates regarding Ma’s location as he traveled through the neighborhood. It was near the intersection of SE 130th Ave and SE Mitchell Ct. when police say Ma collided with the witness’ truck in another attempt to flee the area. A short confrontation between Ma and the witness occurred shortly before police arrived and took Ma into custody.

Weifu Ma was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver — Felony, Reckless Driving, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

The woman he is accused of hitting was transported to a local hospital with what was thought to be life threatening injuries, police later clarified that she was expected to survive.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team had the parts of the intersection closed for several hours as they investigated.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 503-823-3333.