6th Case Of Meningococcal Disease In Corvallis

Corvallis, Or. – A new case of meningococcal case has been reported in Corvallis. Officials say the sixth case is an under graduate student at Oregon State University. They also say the strain of the disease has not been identified.

Officials from the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division, Oregon State University and Benton County will give an update today on the meningococcal B outbreak affecting the university, and efforts to vaccinate OSU students and prevent further spread of the disease.

The other five cases are also OSU students. The outbreak began about a year ago.