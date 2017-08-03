6 Hurt When Teen Fires Shotgun Loaded With Birdshot At Party
By Jim Ferretti
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 11:28 AM

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) – Police say half a dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a party southeast Yakima ended in violence.

KOMO-TV reports Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a shooting early Tuesday with multiple victims at a home near Toppenish.

The sheriff’s office says six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

The sheriff’s office says two women who were at a party at the home got into a fight and that shortly afterward, an 18-year-old man got a shotgun loaded with birdshot and fired several times into the crowd.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter fled in a vehicle, but was later stopped and arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the victims’ injuries range from very minor to major, although none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

