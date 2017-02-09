5th Largest City In Need

Hillsboro, Ore.– It’s been a long time, if ever, that a survey was conducted on which types of retail are needed in downtown Hillsboro. The city’s economic development project manager, Karla Antonini, says they’re currently doing research involving people who live, shop, work, or own businesses or property downtown. The goal is to determine what’s lacking.

For example, Antonini says she’s always known in the back of her mind that downtown Hillsboro is missing some things. They include a brewpub and boutiques. According to Antonini, the goal of the survey is, “what are we missing that people aren’t coming a little but further west to take advantage of downtown.’