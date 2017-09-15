54 Suspected Cases Of Voter Fraud Emerge In Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s secretary of state says an investigation has revealed 54 cases of suspected voter fraud in last November’s election, but they represent only .002 percent of votes cast.

Dennis Richardson said in a videotaped announcement Friday that that there appears to be 46 people who voted in Oregon and in some other state, six individuals listed as dead who had ballots turned in under their name, and two who appear to have voted more than once.

Richardson said the information has been turned over to the state attorney general’s office for a criminal investigation.