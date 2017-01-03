51 Year Old Homeless Man Freezes To Death

Portland, Ore. — On Monday, January 2, 2017, Portland police were called to check on a man in the 9900 block of East Burnside Street at 7:45 p.m..

When police arrived they found 51-year-old Mark Elliot Johnson, lying in front of a business under a blanket.

Firefighters were called to the scene but the man was deceased and had been for several hours.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be hypothermia.

Portland Police issued the following statement in regards to the death:

If you see someone outside, unsheltered whose life appears to be in danger or is in an apparent medical crisis, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, if you see someone about whom you are concerned, such as not being dressed for the weather conditions, call police non-emergency 503-823-3333 and request a welfare check for that person. To assist someone in locating shelter and transportation to shelter, please call 211.

As freezing temperatures are expected to continue this week, Portland Police officers will be actively looking for and checking on vulnerable people and facilitating transportation to warming shelters as needed.

Warming centers are open in Portland and Gresham with capacity during day and night. Call 211 in Multnomah County at any hour for the latest information about open shelters. Calls are answered in over 150 languages. You can also visit 211’s website at http://www.211info.org for updated information and sign up for emails or texts about updated warming center locations. Severe weather centers will accommodate individuals and couples, pets and belongings, and do not require identification or any other documentation. Families with children seeking shelter should also call 211 and will be directed to a shelter that can accommodate children.

People seeking to get warm, especially during daytime hours, are encouraged to utilize public buildings that are open to the public, including, for example, libraries and community centers. Library hours are listed on Multnomah County Library’s website – https://multcolib.org/hours-and-locations City community center information is listed here – https://www.portlandoregon.gov/parks/39839

During extreme cold weather there is increased risk of exposure-related injuries for unsheltered homeless people who do not have sufficient gear, such as coats, hats, gloves, footwear, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets. For information about what and where to donate, please contact 211info by dialing 211 or by visiting their website.

For additional information on the dangers of cold including: hypothermia, carbon monoxide hazards and important information on the use of alternative sources of heat, please visit – https://multco.us/multnomah-county/news/dangers-cold