Portland, Oregon – A semi-truck rollover crash has shutdown all lanes of I-5 South, just south of Portland at the Terwilliger curves. The crash happened just before 11am Saturday. Portland Police say expect I-5 to be closed for two to three hours for clean up. Drivers can use alternate routes like 217, Macadam Hwy 43, or 99E.

Image courtesy of ODOT and News Partner KGW.