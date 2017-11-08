I-5 SB Back Open In Portland After Fatal Crash

Portland, Oregon – I-5 South is back open at the Alberta Street off ramp after a woman was hit and killed on the freeway near Skidmore. Portland Police say the woman was found dead about 1:15 this morning. Investigators are still looking for the driver at this hour. The Major Crash team is investigating.

KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Portland Police Sgt. Chris Burley early Wednesday morning.

Read more from Portland Police:

On Wednesday November 8, 2017, at 1:14 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 near the Northeast Skidmore Street overpass.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and located a woman laying in the travel lanes of Interstate 5 roadway. The woman was suffering from catastrophic injuries. Medical personnel determined the woman was deceased.

Officers contacted the person who contacted 9-1-1 and determined the driver and vehicle that had struck the woman had left the crash scene.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team responded to the area to take over the investigation.

This investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Southbound Interstate 5 will remain closed for the next five to six hours as officers investigate this fatal crash.

This is the 45th Major Crash Team investigation in 2017.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390

KXL’s Jim Ferretti and Jacob Dean contributed to this report.

Image courtesy of New Partner KGW’s Rachael Rafanelli