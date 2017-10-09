5 Crashes Kill 9 In Oregon, Including Mom and 4 kids, Bicyclist

Oregon – Over the weekend, five fatal crashes killed nine people on Oregon roads and highways.

A deadly crash near Salem killed a Mom and her four kids . All of them were in the same car Sunday afternoon on Highway 99 and Nevada Street Northeast, about a mile north of Salem. Oregon State Police say two cars collided head-on. It’s not clear what led to the crash. On October 8, 2017 at approximately 4:41 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a two vehicle head-on crash on 99E and Nevada Street. The crash resulted in five fatalities from one vehicle. The two vehicles involved were a northbound Landrover, driven by Favian R. Garcia (age 27 from Gervais, Oregon) and a southbound Buick Century, driven by Lisette Medrano-Perez (age 25 from Molalla). While the two vehicles were negotiating a corner, the two vehicles collided headed-on. Lisette Medrano-Perez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her vehicle was occupied by her four children and they were pronounced deceased at the scene as well. Their ages were: eight (male), six (male), four (female), two (female). Garcia had minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Oregon State Police was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Kaiser Police Department, Marion County Fire District, and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with witness information, who has not spoken with police, please call the Oregon State Police at (800) 452-7888.

2) A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving two-vehicles in Gresham. Witnesses tell Newspartner KGW– an SUV was speeding down Southeast Stark Sunday evening when another SUV pulled out near 212th Avenue. The cars crashed. Police have not released any names. We are told the cyclist was a man in his 40’s. One of the drivers was injured and taken to the hospital. At approximately 5:00 p.m. police responded to the area of SE Stark St and SE 212th Ave for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. Police arrived on scene and found the bicyclist was deceased. The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is on scene investigating the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2719. No further information is available at this time.

3) A Molalla man died in a head-on crash on Highway 211.On October 7, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM, the Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to State Route (SR) 211 near milepost (MP) 1 for a two vehicle fatal crash. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Pontiac Sol, driven by Robert C. Lowe (age 57 from Molalla, was southbound on SR 211. The Pontiac crossed the center-line and crashed head-on with a northbound 1998 Honda Civic. The Honda was occupied by driver Amanda Hartman (age 32 from Eugene) and right front passenger Matthew Welch (age 39 from Chimacum, Washington). Lowe was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartman was air transported to OHSU with critical injuries. Welch was transported by ambulance to OSHU serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Oregon State Police was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Fire, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

4) A Dallas man died in a fatal crash near Lincoln City. On October 7, 2017 at approximately 1:30 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency workers responded to a single vehicle fatal traffic crash on US Highway 101 near milepost 111. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup towing an empty boat trailer, driven by Timothy Alexander Elizondo, age 32, from Dallas was northbound on US HWY 101. The vehicle was negotiating a curve on wet asphalt when the vehicle crossed the opposing lane of travel and struck a tree just beyond the southbound shoulder. Elizondo was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, identified as Jeffrey Dale Hendrickson, age 36, from Dallas was not injured in the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. OSP was assisted from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and ODOT.

5) 18-year-old Dies in Crash at the Intersection of Highway 58 and Rattlesnake road.

On October 6, 2017 at approximately 4:45 PM, Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 58 and Rattlesnake Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 Ford Ranger, driven by Jonathon Lionel Brooks (age 18 from Dexter, Oregon), was Northbound on Rattlesnake Road when Brooks entered onto Highway 58 in front oncoming traffic. When the vehicle entered Highway 58, it struck a 1972 International pick-up driven Ronald Croy (age 67 from Phoenix, Oregon). Brooks was pronounced deceased at the scene. Croy was transported, by air, to Riverbend Hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Dexter Fire Department, ODOT Incident Response, and Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Featured image is of Crash #1 near Salem courtesy of Oregon State Police