Portland Ore – Cheers went up from the Staff at 4th Dimension Recovery Center when a check for 44 thousand 500 dollars was handed to the team by the General Manager of Gresham Subaru.

Executive Director Tony Vezina says over 600 come through their doors every month. Most are young people. Gresham Subaru GM Nick Smit says he has five kids he hopes will never need their services. 4th Dimension has hopes to open another center soon to help the addicted.