49th Year For Jesuit High Student Food Drive

Beaverton, Or. – Students at Beaverton’s Jesuit High School packed holiday food boxes and then distributed them to more than 350 families in need today.

The annual effort has grown since it first fed 40 families back in 1969.

It is not the only food drive at the school this week. Jesuit Alumni hold their own food drive this weekend. They plan to deliver to more than 1,500 families and 30 shelters. If you would like to help them deliver food on Saturday, December 16th, call the JHS Alumni Office at 503-291-5414 or kbaarts@jesuitportland.org