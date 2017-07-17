4-Year-Old Saved From Drowning By Good Samaritans

Lyons, Oregon – Four good Samaritans saved a 4-year-old boy from drowning in the Santiam River. Authorities say the child fell into the river Sunday afternoon at the North Fork County Park. He was not wearing a life-jacket. The fast moving water quickly swept the boy into the rapids. That’s when Jason McDade and another guy jumped in after the boy.

They got the boy’s lifeless body back to shore where a registered nurse, Kelda Klukis, performed CPR and got him breathing again. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Image courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office.