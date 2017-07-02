4 Train Cars Derail 45 Miles South Of Seattle

(Photo courtesy of West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

STEILACOOM, Wash. (AP) – Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state’s Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that there appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment near the town of Steilacoom.

Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near the Chambers Bay golf course.

West Pierce Fire says passengers are being safely evacuated from the scene.

Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of the bay.

There is no word on the cause of the derailment.

The Chambers Bay golf course was the site of the 2015 U.S. Open.