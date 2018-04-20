4/20 Walk Out For Gun Control

Portland, Oregon- “I wish we would have done something before this happened”, words from students in Florida that remain with Lincoln High School Junior Gabrielle Cosey. Working with the Bus Project, she is the organizer in Oregon of today’s nation-wide school walk out. She is also 16.

For these students 4/20 means a day of action. The walk out begins at 10am. Participants will then reconnoiter on the steps of the Capitol building in Salem for a Town Hall with lawmakers and elected officials from 12:30-2pm.

Gabrielle says that today will focus on three key issues in gun legislation.

Raise the age to buy guns from 18 to 21 to minimize contact between high schoolers and guns because some high schoolers are 18.

To ban the use of various ease of use implements and to lower ammunition capacities.

Their most ambitious specific goal is to ban semi-automatic assault rifles

I spoke with Gabrielle about the steps she took to organize Oregon’s participation in the walk out. If anything, I was impressed with hearing about the process these students are going through to achieve their goals. She talks about the importance of networking, surrounding yourself with those that will encourage you, and having passion for what your trying to achieve.

The full interview is here. I am a few generations older than these students and I was surprised at Gabrielle’s answer to my question, “How do public and school shootings affect you as a young person”. The answer may shock you.