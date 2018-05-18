38th Anniversary of Mt St Helens

It’s hard to believe it’s been 38 years since the eruption of Mt St Helens. It’s been top of mind recently because of the Hawaii volcanic eruption. Earlier this week, I heard a report of a 76 year old man who said he refuses to leave the big island of Hawaii because he’s lived there all of his life and to die there would be okay with him. He ended up leaving. Of course, it reminded me of another elderly man who said he, too, was going to stay put in the face of an imminent volcanic eruption. He stayed. It is now believed that he, and his 16 cats, are under 600 feet of mud and rock and debris, never to be seen again. Fascinating to see this video montage knowing what we know now.