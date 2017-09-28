33 People Arrested By Federal Agents In Portland

Portland, Ore. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Fugitive Operations teams arrested 498 individuals from 42 countries for federal immigration violations in multiple cities across the U.S. during a four-day operation that ended Wednesday. 33 people were arrested in the Portland area.

According to an ICE press release: The operation targeted individuals who have violated U.S. immigration laws, prioritizing aliens with criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, known gang members and affiliates, immigration fugitives and those who re-entered the U.S. after deportation. Individuals with active DACA were not targeted for arrest.

Operation Safe City arrests took place in Baltimore (28), Cook County, Illinois (30), Denver (63), Los Angeles (101), New York (45), Philadelphia (107), Portland, Ore. (33), Santa Clara County, Calif (27); and Washington, D.C. (14) and the state of Massachusetts (50).

Of the 498 individuals taken into custody during this operation for immigration violations:

317 had criminal convictions, as noted in the chart below;

68 are immigration fugitives;

104 are previously deported criminal aliens; and

18 are gang members or affiliates.

Operation Safe City Criminal Convictions Criminal Conviction Total Criminal Conviction Total Aggravated assault 6 Illegal re-entry 5 Agg. assault public officer strong arm 2 Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child 2 Aggravated assault weapon 7 Invade Privacy 1 Amphetamine possession 3 Larceny 9 Amphetamine sell 1 Marijuana possession 1 Assault 13 Marijuana sell 1 Assault – Domestic Violence 2 Negligent manslaughter vehicle 1 Battery 4 Obstructing justice 1 Bribery 1 Peeping tom 1 Burglary 5 Possession of Cocaine 1 Carrying concealed weapon 2 Possession of Firearm 1 Cocaine possession 6 Possession of weapon 5 Cocaine sell 5 Prostitution 5 Contempt of court 1 Public order crimes 1 Controlled Substance 4 Rape 1 Counterfeiting 1 Receive stolen property 1 Cruelty toward child 4 Robbery strong arm 2 Cruelty toward wife 1 Robbery weapon 3 Damage property 3 Sex assault 4 Dangerous drugs 7 Sex offense against child/fondling 10 Disorderly conduct 7 Sex offense other 2 Domestic violence 12 Sexual exploitation of minor 1 Driving under influence 86 Shoplifting 2 Drug Possession 8 Simple assault 2 Drug trafficking 14 Stolen Property 1 Extort threat to injure person 1 Stolen vehicle 1 False citizenship 1 Theft of us government property 1 Forgery 2 Threat terroristic state offenses 1 Fraud 4 Threat to kidnap 1 Harassing communication 1 Traffic offense other 10 Heroin possession 1 Trespassing 3 Heroin sell 2 Vehicle theft 2 Identity theft 3 Weapon offense 11 Illegal entry 3 Total 317

According to ICE, some of the individuals arrested during this operation will face federal criminal prosecutions for illegal entry and illegal re-entry after removal. The arrestees who are not being federally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. Those who have outstanding orders of removal, or who returned to the United States illegally after being removed, are subject to immediate removal from the country. The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge, or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future.