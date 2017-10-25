$300K Worth Of Gems Stolen From Couple After Hillsboro Show

Hillsboro, Oregon – Thieves made off with at least $300,000.00 dollars worth of gems in Hillsboro. They were stolen from a Montana couple’s vehicle following the Portland Regional Gem and Mineral Show earlier this month. They tell KGW the crooks broke into their SUV and took the gems while they grabbing a bite to eat at the McDonalds on Northeast 48th Avenue. The cases were mostly filled with Yogo sapphires like these:

Authorities believe the suspects were driving a gray Dodge Journey.

Read more from Hillsboro Police:

Theft of $300-500,000 worth of gems and related merchandise was taken from a couple’s vehicle after they attended the Portland Regional Gem and Mineral Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The couple were vendors at the Gem Show and specialize in Yogo Sapphires, which is relatively unique and, constituted much of the merchandise that had been stolen.

On Sunday 10-15-2017, Randy Gneiting and Katie Gneiting of Columbus, Montana, reported that someone broke into their vehicle (a gray 2014 Ford Expedition with Montana plates) and took more than $300,000 worth of gems and jewelry from their vehicle while they grabbed a bite to eat at McDonald’s located at 1215 NE 48th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124.

The couple left the gem show at about 6:30 pm, on 10-15-17, and then went to the nearby McDonalds for food. They ordered their food and sat at a window where they could watch their vehicle (or so they thought).

Based on the investigation, it is apparent that the thieves knew exactly what they wanted and where it was located in the vehicle. The cases that were stolen were aluminum locking cases (30″ tall, 12″ wide, and 10″ deep) each weighing around 50 pounds. Each case had at least 30 trays of jewelry and gems.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6175

Video link: https://youtu.be/Uy8jNq7EB1M