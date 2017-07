Clatskanie, Oregon – Firefighters are battling a wildfire about four miles south of Clatskanie. Strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly Sunday. It’s scorched 30-acres of private land. Highway 47 is closed in both directions at milepost five. More than 70 firefighters are working to get it under control. Right now, no buildings are in danger. There’s no word on what started the fire.

Image of fire courtesy of the Oregon Department of Forestry.