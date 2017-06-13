3 Teens Arrested in Portland Gang Shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say they arrested two teenagers in a gang shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy in outer southeast Portland.

Sgt. Pete Simpson of the Portland Police Bureau says Sunday’s shooting sparked retaliatory gunfire that led to the arrest of a third juvenile.

Simpson says the two 17-year-olds arrested shortly after the first shooting were booked into a juvenile jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of the weapon.

He says the victim is expected to survive.

The retaliatory gunfire late Sunday caused no injuries, but damaged a home that was occupied by a woman and a young child. The boy charged in that case faces charges of attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.