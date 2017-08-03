3 Oregon Pet Owners Cited For Leaving Animals In Hot Cars

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Three Oregon pet owners were cited for second-degree animal neglect after police investigated reports of dogs and cats that had been left in hot cars.

The Register-Guard reports Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee says a Yorkshire terrier, a Shih Tzu, a long-haired cat and a dachshund all survived Wednesday after being left in cars where their skin temperatures were measured at between 110 and 114 degrees.

McKee says his department received seven calls reporting animals in hot cars before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The temperature at the Eugene Airport reached 102 on Wednesday.

Second-degree animal neglect is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty in Oregon of six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.