Portland – 7 people are looking for new places to live after 3 house fires in 7 hours. Crews responded to the first house fire at 11 pm Saturday in

McMinnville. 3 Adults were affected in that one. The 2nd fire happened at Midnight Saturday at SE 77th Avenue in Portland. That home

fire displaced 2 adults. The 3rd house fire was around 6 am Sunday in Hubbard. Crews say the Multi-family fire affected 2 adults. There

were no reports of any injuries. The Red Cross is assisting all the families.