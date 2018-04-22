4 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shooting At Tennessee Waffle House

Four people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday, according to police.

“A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” authorities tweeted.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified a “person of interest” in the shooting as Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois.

“Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him,” police tweeted. “Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately.”