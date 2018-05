The nation’s unemployment rate for the month of April is 3.9% That’s the lowest it has been in a long time. The record unemployment rate came in 1944 when it was 1.2%. The highest rate of U.S. unemployment was 24.9 percent in 1933. That was during the Great Depression. It’s kind of interesting to see the unemployment breakdown year by year. See for yourself.

https://www.thebalance.com/unemployment-rate-by-year-3305506