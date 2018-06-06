Nasty Obit

An obituary is where you write your final words about your loved ones. It’s where you try to sum up their life in a few sentences—get it posted in the newspaper—and online—-and send them off into the great unknown.

OR……NOT. Such is the case with Kathleen Dehmlow. She died recently at the age of 90 and her two children GINA AND JAY wrote this:

In 1962, Kathleen became pregnant by her husband’s brother and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were raised by their grandparents. Kathleen passed away on May 31st and will now face judgement. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay and they understand that this world is a better place without her.

https://www.wctrib.com/obituaries/4456017-angry-obituary-published-redwood-county-woman-goes-viral