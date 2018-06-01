Halo The Video Game Highlighted in a Wheelchair Transformation
By Rosemary Reynolds
Jun 1, 2018 @ 12:51 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.– A very special teenager was surprised with a Magic Wheelchair for the Rose Festival Junior Parade! 16-year-old Isaac is a student at Grant High School and a resident at Providence’s Center for Medically Fragile Children. Next Wednesday, Isaac will lead our kids in the Junior Parade, but he had no idea he was going to be  gifted a completely transformed wheelchair to ride in!  Magic Wheelchair is a non-profit organization that gives children’s wheelchairs a magical makeover at no cost to their families.

