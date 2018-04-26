Killer Rapist Caught, Fear Remains

It’s what my family is talking about. It’s what my friends are talking about. The capture of the Golden State Killer, (the East Area Rapist as we knew him in Sacramento) has brought a flood of memories back for so many of us. This mystery man instilled fear in an entire region of California in the late 1970’s to early 80’s. I grew up in south Sacramento. I can remember he became part of the vernacular….he was our “boogeyman” growing up. Don’t stay out too late, the East Area Rapist may be out there. Was that strange salesman at the door the East Area Rapist?

I remember asking my mom a few years ago “Did they ever catch the East Area Rapist?” She said no and I got the chills. All these years later, and it still affects me. It’s amazing it took so long to finally capture him and at the time of my writing this, they haven’t said exactly how they made the connection. There are still so many questions, like, why did he just stop the attacks? You don’t often hear of a rapist or serial killer just stopping. Why was he so hard to find? What was the thing that finally linked his DNA to these crimes?

The answers will come, his punishment will come, and my fear of this creep will live on.

