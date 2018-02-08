The Roof Over Their Heads

Portland Ore – A leaky roof forced more than 100 homeless parents and their children out of Multnomah County’s largest emergency homeless shelter. The heavy rain over the past few weeks caused the roof to leak and soft particles to fall down at the Human Solutions shelter on SE Stark Street. 110 people who were living at the shelter were moved into a space used for severe weather and a church across the street. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to review all the county’s homeless shelters.