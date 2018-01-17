Crews Work to Remove Semi from Columbia

(Story written by Rosemary Reynolds)

CORBETT, Ore. — Two cranes are feverishly working to pull a massive semi out of the Columbia river.

The tractor-trailer rig was carrying 24 containers of rolled oats, each weighing 17 hundred pounds. The cargo has to be removed first. Once that’s done, then the cranes will try to remove the trailer in one piece, instead of breaking it up. Making sure fuel doesn’t spill everywhere is important.

The crash ripped out 8 foot long guardrail posts, 6 feet of which were buried, plus 40 or 50 yards of guardrail. What’s left looks like toothpicks. This may turn out to be another all day deal.

A female Canadian Truck Driver was headed Westbound on I-84 Monday. She told police she was checking a side mirror to make a lane change when she drifted out of her lane and hit an SUV that had run out of gas.

Two Portland couples behind the wreck stopped to help the driver get out of the icy water and up to safety. They kept her warm with blankets until police could arrive.