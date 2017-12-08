Merkley Calls On President Trump To Resign

Washington DC – Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley says President Trump should resign because of allegations of sexual misconduct. He made the comments Thursday in an appearance on MSNBC.

Merkley said “the President should resign because he certainly has a track record with more than 17 women of horrific conduct.” He also said Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should get out of his race, because he says he has done things that are “egregious.”

On Wednesday, the entire Oregon congressional delegation voted against a proposal to begin the impeachment process.