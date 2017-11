State Senator Sara Acres Gelser has now filed a formal complaint against Republican Senator Jeff Kruse after she learned fifteen other women had complained of unwanted touching by Kruse. Gelser says Kruse touched her breasts and placed his hand on her thigh under a desk.

Kruse has had his door removed from his Senate office, a fitting punishment appropriate for a teen caught sneaking out of the house. Gelser is asking for his expulsion from the Senate.