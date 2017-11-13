Beaverton, Or. – Washington County Sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help to locate possible additional sex abuse victims following an arrest. On Thursday, November 9, 2017, a Beaverton man turned himself into the Washington County jail in regards to a warrant for his arrest.

Several children disclosed that they had been sexually abused multiple times over a period of time by 51 year old Shuddhodan Man Ranjit of Beaverton. The abuse was reported to occur at his Taekwondo studio located at 8907 SW Canyon Road in Beaverton. Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit detectives investigated and found evidence which corroborated the sexual abuse.

Shuddhodan Man Ranjit is currently lodged in the Washington County jail and is held on $750,000 bail. He’s charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual abuse.

Sheriff’s detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. If you have any information concerning this case, please contact detectives at (503) 846-2500.