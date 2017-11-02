Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Aloha Girl

Aloha, Oregon – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old who ran away from her home in Aloha on Monday.

OFFICIAL RELEASE FROM WCSO:

November 2, 2017 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan, who ran away from her residence in Aloha on October 30, 2017.

Detectives believe Annieka is likely with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, WA, who is the suspect in a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Annieka is the alleged victim in that case.

Mr. Petersen also went missing on October 30, which was reported to the Pasco Police Department. Prior to disappearing, Mr. Petersen called the crisis line in Washington. He is believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm.

Annieka is described as 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Mr. Petersen is described as 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Petersen is known to drive a white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck, bearing the Washington license plate C20874C. His last known location was in the Portland area, but detectives believe he is possibly traveling to Seaside, OR or Sacramento, CA.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Petersen or Annieka is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.