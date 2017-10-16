The Key to Ending Sexual Assault

PORTLAND, Ore. – After decades of ignoring his behavior, Hollywood, it seems, is now scrambling over one another in their attempt to condemn Harvey Weinstein. With mixed results. I’ve seen Matt Damon and Ben Affleck take heat for defending women based on the fact they have daughters of their own (and skeletons in their own closets). I’ve seen Mayim Bialik, herself a woman, take heat because she seemed to indicate only pretty girls who dress provocatively become victims of sexual harassment. James Corden and Al Michaels had to apologize for joking about the scandal. SNL is taking heat for not joking about it.

At the risk of joining that ignominious list, let me simply say this: Sexual Assault, while it happens to women far more than men, is not a guy vs. girl thing. It’s simple human decency not to sexually harass or assault anyone. Whether you’re a man or a woman in a position of power, you should not be victimizing anyone. Ever. If you’re walking down the street, a whistle or a rude comment is not welcome behavior. Ever.

Now maybe this is easy for me to say. After all, I was raised by parents who taught me right from wrong. They taught me the very simple principle of, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. And, just as importantly, “If you wouldn’t want them doing it to you, don’t do it to them”.

That’s true in traffic, at the checkout line, in the corporate office, or anywhere else on earth. We shouldn’t treat women with dignity and respect because she might be someone’s daughter or sister; we should do it just because she’s a fellow human being. She deserves every single right we reserve for ourselves.

Alright, social media universe, pick that apart.