Man Arrested for Murdering a Baby

Gresham, Oregon – A man was arrested Saturday on charges of killing a 13 month old Gresham boy. Officers went to a home on Southeast 169th Avenue on Thursday on a report that a boy was unconscious. On Friday, the medical examiner found the boy died from a traumatic brain injury. Then Saturday afternoon, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, 21 year old Shalondre Adams was arrested. Adams has a history of domestic abuse. In April 2017, Adams was arrested for domestic violence assault, menacing and criminal mischief. Adams is now in the Multnomah County Jail on one count of murder.