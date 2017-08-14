Safer Naito New Bike Signals

PORTLAND, Ore.—- Part of Naito Parkway near N.W. Davis street Has been approved 15,000 people are using the better Naito cycle track. $165.000.00 was invested to enhance the key signals and make necessary improvements. The Crosswalk on Steele bridge ramp gives key access to Waterfront Park.

Reducing conflict between cars turning onto the bridge. All changes make it easier for cyclists on lower deck of the bridge. They won’t have to use the Esplanada. More cycle tracks and protected bike lanes will be a proven safe way to get around by bike.