Multnomah County Sues Drug Makers For $250 Million

Multnomah County, Oregon – Multnomah County is suing opioid drug makers for $250 million.It’s joining other counties, cities and states in filing a lawsuit against major U.S. pharmaceutical companies. The lawsuit’s accusing the companies of pushing doctors to over-prescribe opioids such as OxyContin and Percocet despite great risks of addiction. The Oregonian reported that in the $250 million lawsuit, the county claims pharmaceutical makers and distributors have engaged in a “campaign of lies and deceptions” to drive up profits by selling opioids to the masses.

In 2015, Oregon settled with an Arizona-based drugmaker — Insys Therapeutics — for $1.1 million after accusing the maker of using deceptive marketing to sell the opioid fentanyl. Multnomah County’s new lawsuit goes after a much wider field of companies, and several Oregon doctors.

