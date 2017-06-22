Where does the United States rank worldwide with mobile wireless Internet speed?

We all have different reasons why we go online – e-mail, watching a video, spending time on Facebook. One thing that most of us would agree on with the Internet; however, is that FASTER IS BETTER. Internet speed is key to a positive experience.

When it comes to speed the ratings will not leave many cheering “USA USA!”. This is because out of about 70 countries surveyed in this years Open Signal report on wireless LTE Internet speeds, the United States came in the bottom 20.

The survey measures wireless connection speeds in Megabits Per Second or MPS. The United States average is 14.99 MPS.

What countries score above us in regard to Internet Speed on LTE 4G?

According to Open Signal, there are about 50 countries that offer faster connections than the United States. Included in this are our neighbors Canada and Mexico with Canada averaging 25.21 megabits per second (MPS) and Mexico coming in at a close second at 24.8 MPS.

Where do I have to move to find a higher wireless Internet Speed?

The top 3 contenders this year are Singapore in first place at 45.62 MPS, South Korea at 43.46 MPS and Hungary at 42.61 MPS. (A full listing can be found at opensignal.com and the ratings do not include China).

Are there plans in the United States to increase our Internet Speed?

4G LTE, our current wireless internet standard, is capable of much greater speeds than we currently have available through our mobile providers. In fact, this year we have seen an increase up from 13.95 MPS last year. Even with this capability it is looking like a transition to a new standard will be required to substantially increase speed. 5G wireless, the next revision and upgrade, is on the horizon already being tested in several US markets.

While this will represent a huge increase 5G is being targeted as a replacement for wired Internet services at your home or office with speeds of a gigabit or faster being standard. While we will continue to see this rollout in 2017 it will be next year before these services are generally available.

Is there any good news with our LTE 4G service?

While we ranked in the bottom for speed the United States ranked in the top for availability of 4G service. This means that in most cases (over 90%) when a device was put on a mobile wireless Internet connection it could access the 4G service. This is a different metric than network coverage which relates to the areas where you can get mobile signal. Coverage areas still have many gaps in the United States. To be fair most other countries don’t have large open empty areas like we do in the west that they have to try and provide signal to.

